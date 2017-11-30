Shop hometown at Homespun Christmas this weekend

WILMINGTON — More than 60 local businesses, crafters, bakers and more will team up for Wilmington’s 35th annual Homespun Christmas this weekend at area businesses, private homes and other select venues with oodles of handcrafted and unique items and gifts.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be multiple crafters and vendors under one roof at Denver Place Elementary at 291 Lorish Ave. Businesses will also be participating at their Wilmington locations Saturday, as well as on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

At Denver Place on Saturday there promises to be something for everyone including unique and one-of-a-kind items including candles, primitives, furniture, shelves, metal art, body scrubs and soaps, angels and Santas of all kinds, centerpieces, jewelry, baked goods and much more. Pictures with Santa will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And throughout Wilmington both Saturday and Sunday many businesses will be featuring unique items for the holiday season and for every other season.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/11/web1_homespun-xmas-logo.jpg