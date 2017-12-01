Rotary honors students

The following students were honored as students of the month at the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon: Jacob Shambrock of Clinton-Massie High School, who plans on attending a five-year General Electric apprenticeship; Miranda Thrasher of Wilmington High School, who will attend either Kent State or Ohio University for a degree in fashion merchandising; Megan Hollaran of Wilmington High School, who will attend Ohio Northern University for a degree in forensic biology; and Logan Kelly of East Clinton High School, who plans on attending Miami University to major in computer engineering. they are shown with Rotary President Bob Schaad.

