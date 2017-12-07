The Laurels lights honor many

The Laurels of Blanchester kicked off the holiday season with their 7th annual Celebration of Lights. The event, held on Nov. 30, took the opportunity to pay tribute and to remember various people and organizations by displaying their names on a plaque in front of a beautifully lit tree in their honor. The event also provided an opportunity for The Laurels to make donations to the Blanchester Community Food Pantry and the Glen Thompson Memorial Food Drive. During the event, the names of those remembered and honored were read, carols were sung led by Dan Slocum and Paul Figart and the culmination was the lighting of the trees lining the drive at the Laurels facility which will remain lit throughout the holiday season. Administrator Lori Byrom remarked that this year was one of their biggest years with a record number of people in attendance. The event finished up with cookies and hot chocolate for those attending.

