Leadership Clinton class learns government, infrastructure

This year’s Leadership Clinton class gathered for their fourth meeting and discussed Government and Infrastructure Day in Clinton County on Nov. 16.

During the busy day the class spent time with Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty during a visit to the Clinton County Courthouse.

Kelly Hopkins, a 2014 Leadership Clinton graduate and a staff member of the Clinton County Court System, served as the facilitator and “tour guide” for the class. He shared history of the courthouse and provided insights into the operation of the courts in our county.

While at the courthouse, the class heard from Kim Vandervort, Director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. She provided significant details related to the work her office does regarding caring for children in the court system.

The next presentation took place at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, led by Captain Justin Drake. He spoke about their operations and also detailed the process inmates follow when brought to the jail.

In addition, Captain Drake toured the class through the entire facility including central control, inmate housing, visitation area, recreation facility, medical commissary, kitchen, and the communication center where the county dispatchers operate.

The class’ next stop was the Wilmington American Legion Post 49 where they interacted with the 2017-2018 Leadership Clinton Youth Class (LCYC) – made up of students from local area high schools.

This section of the day was facilitated by 2014 Leadership Clinton graduate and Wilmington Parks andRecreation Director Jermaine Isaac and focused on the subject of leadership.

Following his training, Duane Weyand, Wilmington Chief of Police (Leadership Class ’09) and Chief Deputy Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (Leadership Class ‘93) spoke to the class about policing in their different areas as well as leadership and law enforcement overall in Clinton County. The issues of recruitment and budgeting were addressed by both presenters as well as how they work together.

After Chief Weyand and Chief Deputy Prickett spoke, Jeffrey Linkous, Clinton County Engineer, gave an update on his department and what’s in the future for Clinton County when it comes to roads, bridges and related issues.

The attendees all felt that the day was a success with everyone feeling they ended the session with a higher level of awareness about our county’s operations than they had before the day began.

Leadership Clinton 2017-2018 wishes to thank all of those who shared their experiences, history and knowledge.

The next Leadership Clinton class will be held Dec. 14.

