ADAMS TWP. – Children’s book author, illustrator and cartoonist Mike Artell recently visited and provided interactive presentations to students at Clinton-Massie Elementary School. His visit was arranged by the Bringing Authors to Schools (BATS) committee that partners CMES with Wayne Local Schools to foster a greater interest in reading by students.

After introducing and overviewing several of his children’s books, elementary students were entertained with a Cajun-style reading by Artell of his book titled, “Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood”. He then provided entertaining and informative learning sessions for the students about drawing. With pencils and paper in-hand, students learned step-by-step how to draw and illustrate people, scrolls, and letters.

Writing children’s books and drawing cartoons is a second career for Artell, who resides in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduating from college and spending 15 years in business, marketing, and sales; he began his new career as a freelance writer/illustrator/cartoonist in 1987.

He has now written and/or illustrated more than 35 children’s books and credits his background in business for part of his success in pursuing his passion as a career. “A lot of people are writing books and submitting them to publishers, but you have to understand it’s a business and you need people to want to read what you write.” explained Artell.

He currently spends a lot of his time traveling and speaking at schools and for various organizations. “I travel and make about 60 appearances a year,” Artell said, “and I’ve been to Germany and Japan too.

Artell’s visit was arranged by Clinton-Massie elementary school teachers Jen D’Amico, Alex Laux, Jodi Dillow, Alissa Rinke, and librarian Sharri Ford. Funding assistance was provided by the Clinton-Massie PTO.

