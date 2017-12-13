Ohio appeals court orders release of juror questionnaires

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has ordered a judge to release jury questionnaires used for the second trial of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

The three 1st District Court of Appeals judges ruled Wednesday that Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz should release completed questionnaires used for jury selection after removing identifying information. The judges voted 2-1 to dismiss a request by news organizations, including The Associated Press, to block coverage restrictions Ghiz put in place for the trial.

The murder case was dismissed in July after the second mistrial for former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Ghiz.