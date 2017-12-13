New Vienna police chief resigns

NEW VIENNA — Village Police Chief Clint Brown submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective immediately, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.

There will be a special council meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 in the council chambers at the New Vienna Municipal Building. The stated purpose of the meeting is “personnel.”

New Vienna Mayor Kathi L. Stone said Wednesday she doesn’t believe Brown’s letter of resignation gives a reason for the action. She said there would be no further comment at this time on the matter.

The village police force, prior to Brown’s resignation, included two full-time police officers plus the chief of police, according to the mayor.

Village council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in council chambers at the municipal building.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.