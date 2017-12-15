Posted on by

LC ‘18 lands at air park


The Leadership Clinton Class of ‘18 participated in its annual Economic Development Day which included tours of both the Wilmington Air Park and nearby Alkermes. At the air park in one of the hangars next to a jet engine are, from left, LC ‘18 participants: front, Kelsey Swindler, Gene Coffman, Kristi Fickert, Pam McCoy and Brad Reynolds; back, Kevin Abt, Matt Wahrhaftig, Carrie Zeigler, Eric Guindon, Susan Valentine-Scott, Tom Barr, Richard James and Jim Barnett.


