WPD incident reports: Wilmington EMTs, police respond to overdoses

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• City police and the Wilmington Fire Department responded to an overdose at the 1-99 block of South Mulberry Street at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 8. Upon arrival, a 55-year-old man was observed lying by the door and unresponsive. According to the report, his pupils were constricted and his breathing was labored. A dose of Narcan was administered and the victim came to. When questioned, the victim admitted to snorting heroin. The victim was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

• At 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8, police and EMTs responded to an overdose call on Clark Street. According to the report, a 30-year-old female flagged the officer down and showed him her 46-year-old uncle who was unresponsive and barely breathing. EMS administered Naloxone which brought the uncle “back to life (miraculously),” stated the report. He was transported to CMH for treatment. According to the report, he was uncooperative when asked about drug equipment found at the residence.

• At 7:14 a.m. Dec. 9, police responded to the 1200 block of West Locust Street on a suspicious person report. Police made contact with a 39-year-old Blanchester woman who “appeared to be coming down from drug use” and who stated she used ICE the previous day. The woman said she went to the hospital the previous night because the ICE made her feel poor. She told authorities she had nowhere to go locally, but had a friend in Blanchester she could go to. Due to the cold temperature, the officer was approved to transport the woman to Blanchester so she could have a warm place to stay. She was transported to Friends Housing on Cherry Street without incident.

• At 7:19 p.m. Dec. 8, a 41-year-old Blanchester man was arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the county jail where they refused to incarcerate him until he medically cleared. The Sheriff’s Office requested WPD officers stand by with the prisoner at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The suspect stated he had eaten about a “gram and a half” of meth.

• At 12:49 p.m. Dec. 9, Wilmington Nursing and Rehab reported they were missing one pill from the medication cart. The investigation is ongoing.

• At 7 p.m. Dec. 7, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, gloves valued at $45.84 were stolen. A 36-year-old woman is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:09 p.m. Dec. 7 while on patrol on West Locust Street, an officer observed male and female subjects arguing. As the officer pulled over to make contact, the male left on foot. The officer made contact with the female who advised the male was hanging around her house and she wanted him to leave. The male was not immediately located by police.

• At 2:03 p.m. Dec. 8, a 30-year-old woman reported that a 26-year-old man was threatening her. The victim said the suspect told her he called someone he had met in prison and stated he was going to have her “hit”. The victim advised there is an active protection order in place. She also alleged drug use in the home the suspect is staying at, along with alleging forced drug use. Police spoke with a parole officer about the incident.

• At 2:28 a.m. Dec. 9, police responded to Elm Street in reference to a domestic situation. According to the report, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged abduction-restraining liberty and domestic violence. A 27-year-old woman is listed as a victim.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Joseph Hill, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged reckless criminal trespass-failure to leave.

• Andrew Totten, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Donavon Brown, 18, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia.

