WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has reacted to the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) 2016 mortality data report which found Ohio ranked second among all states for drug-related deaths.

That same CDC report indicated there were 63,632 drug-related deaths last year in the United States — an increase of 21 percent from 2015.

“I’m saddened by new statistics from the CDC, which confirm that drug-related deaths continue to rise across the country and that fentanyl continues to be a primary driver in these deaths. With the rate of overdose deaths in Ohio double the national rate, this fight is personal for me and my fellow Ohioans,” Portman said.

The report shows that nationally, overdose rates are 19.8 per 100,000. In Ohio, the rate is virtually double that at 39.1 per 100,000.

Ohio ranked second among all 50 states for drug-related deaths, claiming the lives of 4,539 Ohioans.

Deaths specifically associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids doubled.

Portman said, “I will continue to fight in the new year for common-sense legislation like the STOP Act to help stop the flow of fentanyl and other dangerous synthetic drugs into the country and our local communities so every American can reach their God-given potential.

“I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass this bill as quickly as possible,” he added.

Portman’s Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act is intended to help stop dangerous drugs such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil from being shipped through U.S. borders to drug traffickers.

President Trump’s opioid commission endorsed the STOP Act in November. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has also endorsed the bill as well.

Portman calls on Senate to pass STOP Act to help address epidemic