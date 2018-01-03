Swearing-in of Sabina council

At the Dec. 28 session of Sabina Village Council, Sabina Mayor Dean Hawk swore in council members who were newly elected or re-elected to start terms in January. From left are Mayor Dean Hawk, Councilwoman Peggy Slone, Councilman Robert Storer, Councilwoman Vicki Mongold and Councilman Michael Bishop. Mongold and Bishop are new to the village’s legislative body. Also on council are Jim Mongold and Mike Walls. Sabina Village Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, starting at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Sabina Municipal Building. Meetings are open to all, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Dan Osborne is recognized as an outgoing member of Sabina Village Council, having chosen not to run this past November. Councilman Jim Mongold said, “Council will not be the same without him. I am certain his wisdom and advice will continue to have an ongoing positive effect on the Village of Sabina for many years to come.”