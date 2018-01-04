Council mulls North South parking

WILMINGTON — Citizens may soon not be allowed to park on a stretch of North South Street.

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker proposed an ordinance during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting to make 288 feet of the east side of North South Street a permanent no parking zone. The stretch would go from the yellow curb on the street’s corner and stretch to four houses.

According to Shidaker, since the new traffic island was installed at the intersection of Lorish Avenue and North South Street, a vehicle kept parking 100 feet just south of the intersection on North South Street. This caused additional safety concerns.

Shidaker along with Police Chief Duane Weyand placed temporary no parking signs on the street.

“’Temporary’ is the key word there,” said Shidaker. “We really need to make that no parking permanent.”

Council member Kelsey Swindler asked if the affected residences had been notified of the change. Shidaker stated he would let the residents know about it.

Council approved the first reading, and council member and newly appointed Streets Committee chairperson Tyler Williams requested a second reading for the Jan. 18 council meeting.

