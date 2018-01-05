Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: Jail, fines for O.V.I.

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29:

• Patrice Feuling, 46, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Dec. 14, 2017 to Dec. 13, 2018, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Feuling must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $400 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 24, 2017.

• Christopher Wilson, 33, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 29, 2017 to Dec. 28, 2018, fined $600, assessed $125 court costs. Wilson must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated and driving privileges granted effective Jan. 7, 2018. Additional charges of an O.V.I.-breath low charge, an ‘open container’ charge, and a loud exhaust charge were dismissed.

• Ronnie McIntosh, 38, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 8, 2018 to Jan. 7, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. McIntosh must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $300 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective Jan. 19. Additional charges of reckless operation, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Michael Welling, 35, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Welling must have no contact with the victim and commit no offenses for two years. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Dennis, 30, of Martinsville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and expired plates violation were dismissed.

• Alexander Jones, 22, of Midland, domestic violence. The sentencing was stayed to allow the defendant to complete a 20-week alternative to violence program.

• Patrick Butts, 40, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug instrument possession charge.

• Heather Cole, 22, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from an assault charge.

• Whitney Britain, 21, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Britain must take part in supervised probation.

• Danielle Coleman, 35, of Daphne, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Rober Hagenmaier, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption, assessed $125 court costs. The sentencing was stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion.

• Robert Kinsel III, 27, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Bryan Simmons, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Anna Williams, 28, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Carr Brittain, 29, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs.

• Lucas Peters, 35, of Wilmington, child endangerment, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Porter Pagett, 18, of Wilmington, underage consumption. The sentencing was stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion.

• Kandice Caldwell, 26, of North Olmsted, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574