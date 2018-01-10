Shooting suspect released from jail

WASHINGTON C.H. — The suspect who allegedly shot a man in the parking lot of a local church was released from jail Monday.

Brandon J. Taylor, 27, was released from the Fayette County Jail after posting bond on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The charges were filed in the Washington Municipal Court against Taylor Dec. 21 after he was found to be the suspect who allegedly shot a Butler County man Nov. 28 in the Center Christian Church parking lot near I-71 in Fayette County. The victim in the shooting survived.

Taylor, of 1448 Pinehurst Court, Columbus, was arraigned on the two felony charges Dec. 26 in the municipal court. Court records show a public defense attorney was appointed to represent Taylor.

Bond was also set: $50,000 cash or surety on the aggravated robbery charge and $25,000 on the felonious assault charge. But records show bond was amended Jan. 3 and the $25,000 bond was reduced to $1,000 own-recognizance.

Fayette County Jail Commander Sgt. Matthew Weidman confirmed Tuesday that Taylor was released Monday after posting bond.

Washington Municipal Court officials said Taylor is not subject to house arrest or monitoring by the probation department.

The case was transferred Jan. 3 from the municipal court to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Once the case is reviewed in the common pleas court, it may be presented to a Fayette County grand jury, who will decide whether to indict Taylor on the charges.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification (BCI&I) have been investigating the alleged shooting incident. Authorities now believe the motive in the shooting centers around a robbery or attempted robbery but no further details have been released.

On the evening of the shooting Nov. 28 in the church parking lot, located on Garringer-Edgefield Road in northwest Fayette County, a witness in the area reported observing two vehicles in the lot and at least two individuals outside the vehicles involved in a physical altercation.

A short time later, the caller reported hearing what was believed to be a gunshot. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jordan Lovely found an incoherent man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The other vehicle departed the scene by the time deputies arrived, according Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Lovely requested response from EMS and a medical helicopter while administering first aid to the victim, who was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

By Ashley Bunton The Record-Herald AIM Media Midwest News Network

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

