Son sentenced, father’s case pending

WILMINGTON — While Timothy Woods Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to two of his three charges in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 3, his father’s case remains pending.

Woods Jr. pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A second charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed.

His father, Woods Sr., 52, is still discussing a possible settlement. He and his appointed lawyer appeared in court on Tuesday and set a final pre-trial for Jan. 18. A primary jury trial is scheduled for March 27.

Woods Jr. was sentenced to three years in prison with 96 days of credit given after serving them locally. He was remanded to the Clinton County Sheriff’s custody and will be transported to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to serve a two-year prison term. Upon his release, he’ll be supervised by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for three years.

The father and son were arrested Sept. 29, 2017 after evading authorities following a pursuit the previous day. It started when sheriff’s deputies observed a vehicle acting in a suspicious manner on U.S. 68 South.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects turned into a private property and struck a tree. Both suspects exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby cornfield.

Authorities tracked them down to a residence on South Wall Street in Wilmington the next day and apprehended them.

Police said two firearms that were reported stolen were located during the search and apprehension.

