COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, Jan. 11

• Post Apocalyptic Knitting Club at Clinton-Massie Branch Library on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. for all ages. Because knitting is not just a hobby, it’s a Post Apocalyptic Life Skill.

Friday, Jan. 12

• Six & Twenty Club; Hostess and Program Leader Faye Mahaffey.

Saturday, Jan. 13

• Phil Dirt and the Dozers bring their world-class vintage rock and roll back to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Presented by Ferno Washington and the Ohio Arts Council. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Monday, Jan. 15

• Wilmington College’s annual community program honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature music and a message at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

• Words and Wine Book Club is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the South Street Wine Cellar. Pick up your copy of the book at the Wilmington Main Library. The book being discussed on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. is “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The books are geared towards the 20- to 30-something year-old age group.

Thursday, Jan. 18

• Post Apocalyptic Knitting Club at Clinton-Massie Branch Library on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m. for all ages. Because knitting is not just a hobby, it’s a Post Apocalyptic Life Skill.

• Free to Dream Painting Fundraiser at Alternatives to Violence Center, 94 N. South St., 3rd floor, Wilmington, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 18. Inclement weather date: Feb. 1. Tickets are $25 per person, deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 10. Tickets may be bought online at eventbrite.com or through the mail. Checks should be made payable to AVC. Light refreshments and all painting supplies provided.

Saturday, Jan. 20

• Kids Comedy at the Murphy: Matthew David Stanley at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Stanley combines comedy with mind-blowing magic. He is the proud recipient of the prestigious “Lance Burton Award” presented in Las Vegas and has been featured on NBC and FOX television networks and currently tours the nation. He has opened for such names as illusionist David Copperfield, country music star Mark Wills and others. He recently returned from headlining two weeks at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. Pizza from Donatos is available starting at noon. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Thursday, Jan. 25

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome. The church is on the corner of Wright and Center streets. For more information call 937-783-3655.

• Post Apocalyptic Knitting Club at Clinton-Massie Branch Library on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. for all ages. Because knitting is not just a hobby, it’s a Post Apocalyptic Life Skill.

Friday, Jan. 26

• Six & Twenty Club; Hostess Mindy Henson, Program Leader Marsha Wagstaff.

Saturday, Feb. 3

• Comedy Night at the Murphy is back again, this time featuring comedy by Mike Armstrong, the ex-cop on The Bob and Tom Show. He has also appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, CMT, FOX, and Comedy on Broadway. This show is meant for adults, and contains, clean adult humor. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Thursday, Feb. 15

• Local author Christian Bussler, book talk and signing will be held at the Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Listen to first-hand stories from debut author, Gunnery Sgt. L. Christian Bussler (Ret.), who served in our military as a Mortuary Affairs Marine in the first three years of the Iraq War. His unique experiences put him and his fellow teammates directly into the path of war. You’ll hear stories that are never spoken, by a Marine who was there, to return the fallen home with honor. Copies of the author’s book, No Tougher Duty, No Greater Honor will be available to purchase.

Saturday, Feb. 17

• The Stranger: A Tribute to Billy Joel returns to the Murphy Theatre as the Billy Joel sound is perfectly emulated by Mike Santoro, lead singer of The Stranger. Featuring the timeless songs of one of our generation’s most talented performers. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Friday, March 16

• The Drowsy Lads return to the Murphy Theatre. Join the spirit of Irish music in the Midwest to kick off St. Patrick’s weekend at the Murphy with the Drowsy Lads and Guinness! Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Sunday, March 18

• Mutts Gone Nuts returns to the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. March 18. Wanna hear a joke? ”What’s happens when it rains cats and dogs? You can step in a poodle!” If you think that joke was terrible, that’s because it was written by a person. To see how funny dogs can be, come check out Mutts Gone Nuts, a comedy show that lets the pups shine, instead of letting their trainers tell the jokes. Tickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .

Saturday, April 7

• Fresh Horses: A Tribute to Garth Brooks is a high-energy show band that performs all the hits of Garth Brooks. Fresh Horses tours North America and has received excellent reviews along with a great following of fans. Les Smith the band Leader looks and sounds so much like Brooks that people comment that they forget they are watching a Tribute Act. Fresh Horses please crowds of all ages with their music and entertaining show. All music lovers can enjoy the songs of Garth Brooks as the music crosses all barriers. sTickets are available at the Murphy Theatre box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, by phone at 937-382-3643, or online at www.themurphytheatre.org .