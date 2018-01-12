SATH to hold Sweetheart Charity Ball

WILMINGTON — The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization has the perfect Valentine’s gift — the 14th Annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Roberts Centre.

The evening begins with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing 8-11 p.m. Attire is semi-formal/formal.

The featured band is Different Hats Music from Cincinnati.

Cost is $100 per couple which includes appetizers, dinner, dancing, photo of each couple and door prizes. Again this year, child care is available.

If you’re unable to attend but would like to support the event, SATH is still in need of table sponsors.

For tickets or information contact SATH Executive Director Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144, or visit www.kampdovetail.com to purchase tickets.

SATH is a nonprofit organization that assists children with disabilities by sponsoring programs that enhance the quality of their lives.