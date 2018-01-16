Clinton County December marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

Please be aware the News Journal offers free engagement and wedding announcements. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail the information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . For more details, call 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in December:

• Michael Cope, 48, a factory worker, and Karen Ann Doerflein, 42, a legal secretary, both of Blanchester.

• Justin Todd Kessler, 27, a lineman, of New Vienna, and Tiffany Ann Luttrell, 25, a cosmetologist, of Sabina.

• Charles Edward Bleistine, 33, employed with the U.S. Army, and Kristin Danielle Braley, 28, a military technician, both of Wilmington.

• Philip Bruce Johnson, 64, retired, and Sherry Denise Karr, 61, disabled, both of Wilmington.

• Cameron Samuel Youngblood, 25, a Hamilton County deputy, of Cincinnati, and Lorin Kay Victor, 27, a cosmetologist, of Wilmington.

• Dennis Paul McCarren, 70, a farmer, of Waynesville, and Vicki Lynn Wallingford, 69, a homemaker, of Wilmington.

• Eric Todd Brandenburg Jr., 22, a student, of Hillsboro, and Destiny Jean Huff, 21, a student, of Blanchester.

• Andrew Monroe Wilkinson, 28, a parks conservation coordinator, and Doris Teras, 22, an administrative assistant, both of Clarksville.

• Bruce Allen Bennett, 32, an interior carpenter, and Anna Marie Williams, 28, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Darren Anthony Osburn, 19, employed with the U.S. military, of Sabina, and Page Elizabeth Hughes, 18, a phlebotomist, of Xenia.

• Austin Miles Jewell, 28, an order filler, and Holley Cierea Lykins, 24, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Tomas Bradford Coonrod, 31, unemployed, and Taylor Michelle Carver, 22, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Calvin Douglas Tedrick, 30, a factory worker, of Blanchester, and Ambria Lynn Willhoite, 20, a factory worker, of Batavia.

• Jonathan Allan Gray, 30, a manager, and Kittiyarat Sopanrat, 29, a microbiologist, both of Wilmington.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Weddings_cmyk.jpg