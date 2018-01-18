CHURCH BRIEFS

Free Blan community dinner

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 in the fellowship hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with their neighbors. All are welcome.

The church is on the corner of Wright and Center streets in Blanchester. For more information call 937-783-3655.

Dine out for a good cause

Max & Erma’s will donate 20 percent of sales on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to benefit the Faith Lutheran Church 2018 Tanzania Mission Trip Group Project. Business hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 123 Gano Road, Wilmington; phone 937-283-3201.

You must present the flyer for the event to get the 20 percent donated — it’s on the church website at www.flcwilmington.com or you can come into the church to get a copy in person at 421 E Vine St., Wilmington.

The flyer/offer is valid for dine-in only; not valid with other coupons.

Quartet at Daystar

Daystar 1st Church of God at 402 E. Center St. in Blanchester will host a concert by the Sold Out Quartet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. All are welcome; admission is free.

Supper at Olive Branch UMC

A spaghetti supper will be held at Olive Branch United Methodist Church Saturday, Jan. 20 for the annual fundraiser benefiting their 14th mission trip to southern Mississippi. Serving time is 4-7 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, beverages, and a dessert table. Everything is homemade.

Come and enjoy this delicious meal for a freewill donation at 7315 Wilmington Road in Oregonia. Call the church with questions at 513-932-3943.