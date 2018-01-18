CC Foundation names 4 new board members

The Clinton County Foundation added four new board members in 2018 — Nikki Custis, Jessica Beam Debold, Janet Dixon, and Joshua Engel.

They join Neal Bond, Dana Dunn, Chaley Peelle Griffith, Eleanor Harris, Jeff Hoak, Justin Holbrook, Scott Holmer, Pat King, Joyce Kelly, Sam Stratman, and Erin Whitaker in serving and guiding the Foundation’s charitable interests in Clinton County.

“Our community foundation is focused on building a stronger Clinton County through resources and collaboration that achieves a greater purpose,” said Jan Blohm. The board has many responsibilities including representing their communities’ needs, sharing their expertise and education, she said.

“We are fortunate to have great financial and legal advice from our board. Their interests are wide and their belief in giving and serving is an invaluable,” she said. “Our newest members are indicative of the true meaning of a charitable leader in Clinton County.”

“The Clinton County Foundation is unique –we are a vehicle that provides the tools for local nonprofits to operate on the highest charitable principles. Additionally, for donors, we safeguard that their charitable contributions are well managed, offer a flexible, efficient, and tax-effective program.

For all, our Foundation wants to ensure that we can achieve the greatest possible impact for Clinton County and its citizens.” This translates to board members who grasp the value of financial and legal matters in our current economic environment and want the best for Clinton County.

Most recently, the Clinton County Foundation board expanded is investment option. It is part of the organization’s intent to lead the community in the best financial opportunities.

The Foundation offers donors creative tax efficient methods for giving. Many donors who used to itemize their charitable contributions will not be able to exercise that option because the threshold for itemization has been raised substantially. The Clinton County Foundation offers an excellent avenue for the donor who wants to maximize tax benefits while providing for their favorite charitable organizations.

To find out more about charitable giving in Clinton County contact the executive director of the Foundation, Jan Blohm, at 937-566-1634.

Custis Dixon Debold Engel