Local residents March for Life in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Several dozen Clinton Countians on Monday afternoon showed local support for the unborn and in support of the many thousands of their counterparts who walked around the nation in recent days as part of the 45th annual March for Life.

Amy Thirey of New Vienna said she’s been involved in the local march at the courthouse for several years.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision “is a law based on a lie,” she said. “It’s cost 60 million innocent U.S. citizens’ lives. And it’s wrong.”

Bud Lewis of Wilmington said, “It’s important to share the sanctity of life from conception to natural death. Abortion is not the answer. Every life is precious.”

Doris Caldwell of Midland, who said she’s been involved with the New Life Clinic for 30 years, said marching for life is “the right thing to do.”

Similar events were held recently across Ohio including in Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.

From the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump spoke via video link, telling Washington, D.C. marchers, “We are with you all the way” and saying he’s committed to building “a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished.”

Trump’s administration on Friday also announced, according to the Associated Press, more actions in line with long-standing demands from social and religious conservatives.

The Department of Health and Human Services spelled out plans to protect medical providers who refuse to perform procedures such as abortions because of moral or religious scruples, according to AP, and HHS also pulled back an Obama-era policy that posed a legal roadblock to conservative states trying to cut Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider that is also a major source of routine medical care for women.

Mike Bray of Wilmington and his daughter, Petra, a WHS student, at the March for Life. From left are Maria Ulmer, Penelope Cacas and Isabel Munoz.

Locals part of annual national event