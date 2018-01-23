0.25% earnings tax to be placed on Clinton-Massie ballot

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 0.25 percent earnings tax will be proposed on the May ballot for Clinton-Massie schools.

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education unanimously approved placing the earnings tax issue on the spring ballot at a special meeting Tuesday night.

A person living in the school district and earning $100,000 during a year would pay $250 annually toward the tax.

Retirement and investment income would be exempt from the tax, said Clinton-Massie school board President Jeremy Lamb.

The proposed tax would have a five-year term.

The earnings tax is projected to generate $543,386 annually for the schools, Lamb said.

Prior to the board’s decision, members of the board discussed a second earnings tax option of 0.5 percent. The consensus among the board members is that a 0.25 percent earnings tax proposal has a stronger chance of winning at the ballot box than the 0.5 percent.

Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker said he recommended the 0.25 percent amount.

“The reason being is I believe we need a win for the morale of the staff. I believe [even if district voters approve a 0.25 percent tax] there will be additional cuts needed because that’s not the dollar figure we’re looking for,” said the superintendent.

Board member Chris Harrison agreed, saying the 0.25 percent tax amount is “more achievable” on Primary Election Day.

Lamb said in his opinion, a 0.25 percent earnings tax would mean current programs could be kept and current fee levels maintained.

He does not, however, anticipate that the new funds would allow for additional program offerings.

Earlier in the board meeting, Lamb noted that since the Fall 2017 election, school district officials have learned the Clinton County property tax reassessment will mean an additional $200,000 annually for Clinton-Massie schools.

Last November, voters in the Clinton-Massie school district soundly defeated a proposed 5.8-mills property tax levy. The vote totals were 2,079 votes against and 1,207 votes for — which works out to 63 percent against, and 37 percent in favor.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_CM-Letter-1.jpg From left, Clinton-Massie school board member Andy Avery listens to new board member Mike Goodall speak about a tax issue proposal Tuesday night. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_massie.jpg From left, Clinton-Massie school board member Andy Avery listens to new board member Mike Goodall speak about a tax issue proposal Tuesday night. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal