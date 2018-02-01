Peoples Bank donates to United Way

United Way of Clinton County was recently presented with a $5,000 corporate donation from Peoples Bank. Because of generous donors like Peoples Bank, United Way is able to partner with 30 local agencies and help serve more than 20,000 people in the local community. We greatly appreciate your continued support,” said the local United Way. “Thank you for your generosity and your commitment to give back to Clinton County.” Pictured are Chad Beam, United Way President/CEO Amanda Harrison, and Betty Mayer.

United Way of Clinton County was recently presented with a $5,000 corporate donation from Peoples Bank. Because of generous donors like Peoples Bank, United Way is able to partner with 30 local agencies and help serve more than 20,000 people in the local community. We greatly appreciate your continued support,” said the local United Way. “Thank you for your generosity and your commitment to give back to Clinton County.” Pictured are Chad Beam, United Way President/CEO Amanda Harrison, and Betty Mayer. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_peoples-bank_.jpg United Way of Clinton County was recently presented with a $5,000 corporate donation from Peoples Bank. Because of generous donors like Peoples Bank, United Way is able to partner with 30 local agencies and help serve more than 20,000 people in the local community. We greatly appreciate your continued support,” said the local United Way. “Thank you for your generosity and your commitment to give back to Clinton County.” Pictured are Chad Beam, United Way President/CEO Amanda Harrison, and Betty Mayer. Courtesy photo