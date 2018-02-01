Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26:

• Chad Wilson, 42, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wilson must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. No ALS imposed. Additional charges of an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Hailey Hansford, 18, of Blanchester, reckless operation, going 76 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $605, assessed $250 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hansford must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. No ALS imposed. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. A no tail lights violation was dismissed. The speeding case was waived by the defendant.

• Samuel Morren, 42, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Morren must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Charles Sanders, Jr., 37, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Sanders must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. Additional charges of open container in a prohibited area, O.V.I., fictitious registration, marked lanes violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kyle Davis, 24, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davis must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A left-to-center violation was dismissed.

• Allison Freeman, 29, theft, criminal tool possession, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 90 days in jail (75 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $125 court costs. Freeman must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and the contraband was forfeited for destruction.

• Danny Pack, Jr., 52, of Martinsville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Pack must take part in supervised probation, perform 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Katelyn Delawder, 21, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Delawder must take part in non-reporting probation for one year and must have similar offenses.

• Yatrell Medley, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from a menacing charge. Medley must commit no further offenses for two years and complete two years of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of disorderly conduct, assault, and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Skylar Zieger, 19, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow Zieger to complete diversion. Zieger must pay $45.88 in restitution to one of the victims and must write a letter of apology to both victims. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Wallace, 49, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Wallace must commit no offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Nickolas Isaac, 21, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Isaac must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Laura Gibson, 40, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Gibson must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them and pay $67.62 in restitution.

• Paul Curtis III, 39, of Wilmington, violating a protection order, sentenced to five days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Curtis must have no contact with the victim unless CPO from Common Pleas Court terminates it.

• Stephanie Maxwell, 20, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (one day suspended). Maxwell must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Dusty Cox, 37, of Hillsboro, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jessica Waldron, 28, of New Vienna, theft, sentenced to one day in jail (suspended), fined $20, assessed $125 court costs. Waldron must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them and pay $10 in restitution.

• Andrew Wilson, 27, of Clarksville, driving under suspension, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs.

• Farril Baker, 58, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tython Hodge, 39, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• John Bradley, 44, of Sabina, driving under suspension.

• Nicholas King, 45, of Sabina, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Parker Doctor, 20, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Seth Adams, 27, of Lynchburg, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Djamilla Solidarious, 39, of Xenia, disorderly conduct, fined $25, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an assault charge.

• Angela Colley, 40, of Wilmington, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, assessed $125 court costs.

• Abram Werle, 18, of Louisville, marijuana drug paraphernalia, two counts of marijuana possession, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Kristin Houser, 32, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Jacob Franke, 18, of Tipp City, marijuana possession, marijuana drug possession, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Derrick Roberts II, 20, of Springfield, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Nicholas Hauser, 18, of Powell, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

