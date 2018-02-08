Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions: Several get lengthy jail sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2:

• Kyle Donaldson, 41, of Blanchester, theft, drug instrument possession, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 450 days in jail (372 suspended), fined $200, assessed $375 court costs. Donaldson must complete a supervised probation. If compliant, will suspend $100 of fine.

• Heather Sheets, 33, of Sabina, two counts of violating a protection order, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 450 days in jail (414 days in jail), fined $200, assessed $375 court costs. Sheets must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $100 of fine. A third protection order violation charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Sweet, 23, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (120 days suspended), assessed $250 court costs. Sweet must complete four years of non-reporting probation. A carrying a concealed weapon charge was dismissed.

• Shelby Bell, 21, of Harveysburg, drug instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 114 days in jail (66 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Bell must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $100 of fine. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and drug instrument possession were dismissed.

• Zachary Schalk, 32, of Blanchester, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time suspended on condition that Schalk successfully completes probation in Green County.

• Thomas Dent, 55, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Dent must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Brittini Van Zandt, 22, of Seaman, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Van Zandt has completed a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Cassidy Marlin, 23, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Marlin must complete a three-day non-residential intervention program and must complete two years of non-reporting probation. A marked lane and no tail light violation and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Kathalene Medley, 44, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Medley must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victims. Additional charges of marijuana possession and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Lindsey Billingsley, 26, of New Carlisle, reckless operation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Billingsley must complete a three-day driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend a portion of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of an O.V.I. and failure to control were dismissed.

• George Davidson III, 44, telecommunication harassment, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Davidson must have no contact with the victim.

• Tiffany Gilbert, 30, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail.

• Abby Garcia, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving on the left side of the road, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• James Couch, 59, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jerry Goldie, 41, of Wilmington, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Quinten Baker, 20, of Wilmington, complicity, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Sentencing stayed to allow Baker to complete diversion.

• Scott Perry, 43, of Clarksville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Precious Smith, 35, of Columbus, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Alisha Hafer, 19, of Gahanna, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Kyle Miller, 22, of Pleasant Plain, criminal damages. Miller was released on the condition he commits no more criminal behavior and has no contact with the victim.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Court-News_cmyk.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574