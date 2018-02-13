Posted on by

Genealogical Society sets next 3 monthly meetings


The Clinton County Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on the 26th at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County History Center.

The program will be a group interchange of problem-solving: “Bring Your Family Research Questions.” The public is welcome.

The Clinton County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St. The program will be a panel discussion of our group’s three Lineage Societies: First Families of Clinton County, Civil War Families, and Settlers and Builders of Clinton County. The meeting is open to the public.

“Understanding Your DNA Results” will be presented by Kelli Bergheimer at the April 23 meeting of the Clinton County Genealogical Society. A member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and of the Genealogical Speaker’s Guild, she is the Central Ohio DNA Interest Group facilitator. She has written on and lectured nationally about many genealogical subjects. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the meeting room of the Clinton County History Center.

