Wilmington sixth-graders rise up

Presenting the awards were Kiwanians Kim Hiatt, Vermon Dillon, Pam Bauer and Terri Thobaben.

Bring Up Grades, or BUG, is a program designed to provide recognition to students who raise their grades into an acceptable range and maintain or continue to raise them from one grading period to the next. Recently the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington recognized 44r Wilmington sixth-graders who had met the requirements. A picture of the student group will be on display at the Fife Law Office on South Street.