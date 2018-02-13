Sheriff’s reports: Vehicles stolen, later found

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:37 p.m. on Feb. 6, a 54-year-old Wilmington female advised deputies her stolen truck was located in the driveway of the 1500 block of Osborn Road in Wilmington. The report indicates the truck was stolen around Oct. 1, 2017. The report also lists “two buck mounts”, an electric turkey fryer and a black single-axle trailer as stolen. The 200 block of Ogden Road in Wilmington is listed as the incident location.

• At 6:49 a.m. on Feb. 6, deputies responded to a gas station on State Route 73 West in reference to a stolen vehicle. The report lists a gray 2014 Ford Explorer as the stolen vehicle. The report indicates the keys were in the vehicle at the time. A 65-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the victim. The vehicle was soon recovered.

• At 7:52 p.m. on Feb. 3, deputies arrested two subjects who had outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on State Route 305 West near Beechwood Road in Wilmington. According to the report, deputies also located a purple container with an unknown substance, a black bag with a plastic stick and rubber bands, and a hypodermic needle. The two subjects were a 42-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, both from Blanchester.

• Deputies responded to an assault report at the 1500 block of State Route 350 West in Wilmington at 11:43 p.m. on Feb. 5. The report indicates the spouse of the victim, a 39-year-old female resident, was arrested. The report also indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• Deputies responded to a possible burglary at the 200 block of Old State Road in Clarksville at 6:26 a.m. on Feb. 5. According to the report, the suspect forced their way into the residence through a side door and property was damaged. The report does not specify what was damaged.

• At noon on Feb. 5, deputies received a report of a 16-year-old Wilmington female receiving unwanted text messages and sexual photographs from an unknown phone number.

• At 2:57 p.m. on Feb. 6, deputies received a report that a male subject dumped drywall, paint cans and other trash in the recycling dumpster at the 1200 block of West Main Street, which is county property.

• At 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 6, a 26-year-old Wilmington female stated an unknown person had opened a credit card account in her name. According to the report, the incident occurred between Jan. 28 and Feb. 6.

