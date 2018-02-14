Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Happy Wok, 1655 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 30. Critical: There was a container of shrimp defrosting in water in walk-in cooler that was stored on the floor, uncovered. All food must be stored a minimum of 6 inches off the floor for ease of cleaning underneath and to prevent any possible contamination of dirt/debris. All food must be stored in covered containers to prevent any possible contamination. Shrimp container was moved onto shelf in walk-in cooler. There was a container of rice on the counter when I arrived that was moved to the walk-in cooler. This container of rice had an internal temperature of 53°F. There was a large rack of chicken cooling in the back room on a cart. This chicken was 68°F. The cart was uncovered. The chicken was pulled and placed into containers in walk-in cooler. There was a container of pork in the walk-in cooler that was not dated (smoked pork).

Employees were eating in kitchen on prep table when I walked in the facility. All employees must eat and consume beverages in designated area outside of food service. Employees must discontinue eating in kitchen area immediately. They are using non-food grade bags to store foods in freezer and to cover products in the walk-in cooler. There were cups being used as scoops in the corn starch and flour. Prep cooler in kitchen has condensate dripping into metal pan sitting on the floor. The Sobe cooler has large metal coffee can catching water sitting behind the unit. There were several wiping cloths stored on counters, prep tables and prep coolers. Caulking behind 3-compartment sink was dirty. There were several cracked floor tiles throughout kitchen. There were several cardboard boxes stored in the facility. Boxes and waste must be removed from facility to help improve overall sanitation. Fronts of the prep cooler, Sobe cooler and other equipment in the kitchen had food debris/residue. Countertop by rice cooker was coming apart. In the walk-in cooler and in both chest freezers, employees have their food stored with food for the FSO.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 27.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 30. Complaint. Received complaint that patron was sitting at the bar and roach crawled across pizza box. Worker killed roach. Critical: Found evidence of roaches underneath dishwasher (several dead roaches underneath dishwasher). Showed roaches to manager and discussed treatment of insects with her. Facility needs to contact licensed pest control operator and have facility treated immediately and get on treatment plan to rid facility of insects/pests.

Follow-up: Approx. 30 days.

• Yamato Steak House, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 30. Critical: The rice in the cooker was at 87°F. Noodles on prep table in kitchen were at 43°F and miso paste was at 43°F. In walk-in cooler lobster rangoon was at 43°F. In the sushi prep cooler the following items were not labeled or dated: crab, shrimp, fish, carrots, squid, seaweed and all the different types of fish. In the Pepsi cooler behind the Hibachi grill the following items were not labeled or dated: mushrooms, carrots, green onions, peppers, chicken, beef, shrimp, zucchini, onions and cooked carrots. In the prep cooler in the kitchen the following items were not labeled or dated: chicken, egg rolls?, lobster rangoon, chicken calimari and all other vegetables and sauces. In the walk-in cooler the following items were not dated: chicken, carrots, noodles and onions. There was a can of shellfish in the walk-in freezer that was not covered and there was a pan of carrots in Pepsi cooler that was not covered. The dishwasher is not reaching proper temperature on dial. Knives stored in side of prep cooler are dirty and have debris on them.

There is language barrier problem. Employees do not understand what I am asking them or questions that I ask. Health District needs to ask questions about how food is prepared and have these questions answered. There is no verification of employee who is Class II food safety certified. Following items had cups being used as scoops: flour, sugar, rise and sesame chicken. Serving plates are being stored with food surface up. Pepsi cooler in the beverage station is not working. Prep cooler in the kitchen, the thermometer is reading 42°F and it is not keeping foods cold. There is a blue plastic tub collecting water/ice on top shelf from condensate line. Outside of the rice cooker by the stove was dirty and the handles had grains of rice on them. Wall behind the deep fryer and wall behind the 3-compartment sink were dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 27. At follow-up inspection, there must be someone available that understands questions.

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28.Critical: The American cheese slices were not dated. Inside ledge of ice machine had mildew on it. The edge where scoop was stored had black residue.

Employee making food with bracelets. Employee not working went in and made herself a beverage with very long hair that was not restrained. True freezer had condenser line disconnected and frozen line leaking condensate down on boxes. 3-compartment sink leaking and under being caught in bucket.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 25.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Caulking along tops of cooler discolored and mildewed. Soft-serve ice cream machines not being used.

• Caesar Creek Pizza & Subs, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Critical: Chicken breading and container stored at room temperature.

• Grandma’s Groceries, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Everything looks good.

• Connie’s Country Market, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Critical: String cheese in cooler dated sell by November 2017.

• Alma’s Amish Cheese, 7810 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Facility was closed. Front door padlocked.

• Dee’s Fudge, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, Jan. 28. Everything looks good. Thank you!

