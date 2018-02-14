City sets sights on paving projects

WILMINGTON — The projected 2018 Street Paving Project will tackle the city’s northeast quadrant.

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker introduced this year’s project to the Streets Committee’s Tuesday meeting and highlighted streets that will get repaved, cracks sealed and full-depth repairs.

The layout was designed after Shidaker and Streets Superintendent Jerry Runk walked every street of the quadrant this winter.

“As you can see this is a robust, aggressive street paving project. I’m 99 percent sure this is what will happen, but I want to make sure everybody understands this is just a draft because it is subject to change,” said Shidaker.

Among the highlighted streets are Carrie and Alex Drive, which is set for repaving, and East Birdsall Street, which will get full-depth repairs.

West Birdsall to Spring Street in the northwest quadrant is also included because that didn’t get repairs with the rest of its quadrant last year due to sewer work being done.

Shidaker noted that any repairs on Holiday Drive will be held off for now since there is talk of possible future developments.

So far $650,000 has been budgeted for the project; it’ll go out for bid next week and then for opening bids on March 9. He told the committee he felt very confident that the project could be done.

“This is the heart and soul of why we went for the income tax,” said Shidaker. “This is exactly what we said we were going to do.”

The committee approved to have the resolution moved to the next city council meeting on Thursday for three readings.

The News Journal will list the streets and work to be done once the entire list is prepared.

Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker shows the Streets Committee the planned 2018 Paving Project during Tuesday’s committee meeting. Red lines indicate repaving, blue lines indicate crack sealing, and black squares indicate full-depth repair. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0360.jpg Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker shows the Streets Committee the planned 2018 Paving Project during Tuesday’s committee meeting. Red lines indicate repaving, blue lines indicate crack sealing, and black squares indicate full-depth repair. John Hamilton | News Journal The Wilmington Streets Committee listens to Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker as he explains the proposed 2018 Paving Project at Tuesday’s meeting. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0361-1.jpg The Wilmington Streets Committee listens to Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker as he explains the proposed 2018 Paving Project at Tuesday’s meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal East Birdsall Street was highlighted as a street in need of repairs during the Streets Committee meeting on Tuesday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_DSC_0365.jpg East Birdsall Street was highlighted as a street in need of repairs during the Streets Committee meeting on Tuesday. John Hamilton | News Journal

City project ‘robust, aggressive’

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

