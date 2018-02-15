Farm Bureau hosts annual Farmer’s Share Breakfast

WILMINGTON – Clinton County Farm Bureau invites the community to join them at their Farmer’s Share Breakfast on Thursday, March 8 starting at 7 a.m. at the Expo Building at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, featuring made-to-order farm omelets for breakfast.

Cost of the breakfast is $2 — which is close to what the farmer would get as income from the meal.

During the meal you will get to hear from our distinguished panel of social media experts share their experiences and knowledge on how they are connecting to their community, customers, and around the world.

The panel will include Neal Rhonemus (twitter @rhonfarm), Bethany Cantwell (Instagram aurorabluefarmohio), Corey Cockerill (www.fertilegroundsroastery.com/blog), and Sue Reynolds, Manager of Social Media & Design for R+L Carriers.

The social media movement in agriculture has allowed producers of all sizes to influence the masses. Agriculture is Ohio’s #1 industry which leads to jobs, community investments, and ultimately food security in Clinton County.

This panel will discuss way that everyone from consumers, neighbors and producers can get involved in the social media moved to promote the future of agriculture in Ohio. It only takes one person to start a positive conversation that will continue to grow and influence more consumers about products and producers that are available in Clinton County.

For more information on the Farmer’s Share breakfast you can contact the Clinton County Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 or check them out on Facebook @ClintonFayetteAndGreeneCountyFarmBureaus.

Enjoy farm-fresh food, learn from social media experts