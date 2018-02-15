Blanchester Public Library celebrates Read Across America Day

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Public Library will celebrate Read Across America Day March 2 by offering a week-long reading program in which all children can earn a prize just for reading.

The National Education Association estimates more than 45 million readers are expected to pick up a book and read for its 21st annual Read Across America Day, which honors Dr. Seuss’s birthday and the joys of reading.

All children 12 and under are encouraged to pick up a reading log at the library beginning Feb. 23. Once a child has read (or is read to) for at least two hours between Feb. 23 and March 2, he or she can bring the reading log to the library and choose a prize.

The Blanchester Public Library will kick off the reading program by co-sponsoring a performance of The Cat in the Hat by The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati for students at Putman Elementary during school hours on Feb. 23. All Putman students also will receive a reading log in their Friday Folders.

Reading logs also may be picked up at the library’s front desk beginning Feb. 23.

To learn more about this program call the library at 937-783-3585 or visit www.blanlibrary.org.

To find out more about celebrations taking place coast to coast, visit www.readacrossamerica.org.