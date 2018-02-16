Wilmington Garden Club holds a berry good meeting

WILMINGTON — The program was “Fruits, Vegetables and Children” presented by Dale Stokes of Stokes Berry Farm when the Wilmington Garden Club met this week at Cape May Campus Center.

Although Mr. Stokes spoke of the health benefits of all fruits and vegetables, he talked specifically about the black raspberry and its relationship to the prevention of cancer, heart and circulatory disease and dementia in humans.

The antioxidant level in black raspberries exceeds all berry types. Those who are at moderate risk for cancer should consume a 4-ounce serving of fresh black raspberries three to four times a week, states the garden club’s news release.

The business meeting was called to order by President Maggie Vance who read a poem “Late February” by Barbara Crooker.

Membership Committee Chair Donna Tronerud reported the club has received two new applications for membership. Judy Grosvenor reported on the success of the December Christmas luncheon and flower show.

Joan Hinman reminded the members that our club is responsible for signage for the OAGC State Convention, June 25 to 27 at Deer Creek State Park.

The 2017-18 budget was submitted and approved.

The club’s next meeting will be Monday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cape May Campus Center. The program will be “Decorating your Garden” by Faye Mahaffey.

Other upcoming events include: the April meeting to be held at Moore’s Garden Center; the Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clinton County Historical Center; and a Spring Tour on Thursday, May 17. The members will be going to Mary’s Plant Farm and Landscaping in Hamilton, Ohio. Lunch will be at the High Street Café.

The hostesses for the Feb. 12 meeting — Angie Monroe, Vicki Conley, Ann Johnson and Annette Redfern — served cake, cookies, chocolates, nuts and a variety of beverages.

For information on joining the Garden Club, attending a meeting, or details on any of the events mentioned, please call Donna at 937-623-5259.

The February hostesses were Angie Monroe, Vicki Conley, Ann Johnson and Annette Redfern. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_gcfebhostess.jpg The February hostesses were Angie Monroe, Vicki Conley, Ann Johnson and Annette Redfern. Courtesy photos Dale Stokes of Stokes Berry Farm spoke about the benefits of berries to the Wilmington Garden Club. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_gcfebdalestokes.jpg Dale Stokes of Stokes Berry Farm spoke about the benefits of berries to the Wilmington Garden Club. Courtesy photos