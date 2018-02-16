Army Pvt. Zackary Dillow serving overseas following training

U.S. Army Pvt. Zackary Dillow graduated from basic training and AIT (Advanced Individual Training) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on Jan. 18, 2018.

Dillow completed nine weeks of basic training and 10 weeks of AIT. He graduated as part of Company C, 1st Platoon, 787th Military Police Battalion, where he finished as one of the top scorers in physical training.

Dillow currently is serving overseas.

The 2017 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School is a son of Mark and Jodi Dillow of Clarksville and a grandson of Dick and Charlotte Wilson, Gary Anderson, Dean Dillow and the late Donna Dillow.