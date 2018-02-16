WPD seeks to partner with crime lab; street-repair list unveiled

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department is looking to work with the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab again for investigations.

During the Finance Committee report at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Chairperson Kelsey Swindler told the council the reason for the change and transferring of funds iss due to insufficiency with the free crime lab the police works with now.

“Currently our police department uses a free lab service through the state and that lab service is often very slow, often looking at an eight-month wait for a turnaround from the lab,” said Swindler. “They also refuse to do certain key labs that we need for O.V.I.s and things like that.”

She said this is an $18,000 a year commitment that they hoped to absorb into this year’s budget, but lab costs were more than anticipated. Because of that, $9,500 from the Police Evidence Fund to “Maintenance Contracts” was one of six items in one ordinance, along with two items in another ordinance — $1,500 from “Investigations” and $2,500 from “Education and Training” both going to “Maintenance Contracts.”

Swindler said the discussion they had at their meeting prior to the council meeting featured encouragement to the department to seek additional quotes, and that the money being transferred was not going into a contract but to help pay for more appropriate labs.

Both ordinances were approved by council.

Also during council:

• The third and final reading was held for an ordinance amending the City’s ordinances to add roosters to the list of animals prohibited in city limits. They are now listed along with other animals including bison, bears, moose, large cats, primates, piranhas, monitor lizards, any crocodilian-related animal, and venomous scorpions and spiders. Though according to the codified ordinance, if someone is licensed by state or federal law to have one of these, a person must file their license within a reasonable time after the animal comes into the jurisdiction.

• During the streets committee report, the council approved naming the stretch of road from U.S. 68 South to Cuba Road “Ahersty Road.”

• Jeanne Pope, the city’s HR Director, recognized the Adams County Regional Medical Center for their assistance in city employees obtaining their CPR certifications and designating Wilmington as a Heart Safe City. “They were instrumental in obtaining our goal.”

• Mayor John Stanforth stated during his report that the city’s new website wilmingtonoh.org was up and running.

• During the streets committee report, Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker unveiled the 2018 Street Paving Project to the full council. The council approved the authorization for Shidaker to “enter into contract with the lowest and best bidder” for the project.

A list of streets to be worked on was provided along with the repairs they will receive (subject to change).

Street resurfacing – Mill & fill paving

• Alex Drive

• Carrie Drive

• Holiday Drive (partial)

• Sycamore Drive

• Columbus Street

• Linden Avenue

• Applegate Street

• Florence Avenue

• Williams Drive

• Carol Court

• Kathryn Drive

• Kathryn Place

• Stopp Street

• Lorish Avenue (partial)

• Virginia Circle

• Fisher Street

• Prairie Avenue (from High Street to Wall Street)

• East Birdsall Street

• West Birdsall Street (from Spring Street to North South Street)

• North Lincoln Street (from East Locust Street to Lorish Avenue)

• North Walnut Street

• Andrew Street

• Library Avenue

• Leyland Park Drive (partial)

• High Street (from Prairie Avenue to Virginia Circle)

• Lee Lane

Crack sealing

• North South Street

• E. Locust Street (from North South Street to North Wall Street)

• Oak Street

• Higgins Street

• Laurel Street

• Newham Street

• Fairway Drive

• Fairland Avenue

• Curtis Drive

• Leyland Park Drive

• Wexford Drive

• Lorish Avenue (partial)

• Brooke Boulevard

• Hiatt Avenue

• Hiatt Place

• Kathryn Drive

• Kelly Drive

• Jenny Lane

• Vine Street

• Lowes Drive

• Prairie Avenue (from High Street to corporation line)

• High Street (from East Locust Street to Prairie Avenue)

• Cashman Lane

• Holiday Drive (partial)

• Williams Drive (from Hiatt Avenue to Kathryn Drive)

• Louise Street

• North Wall Street

· Walraven Avenue

Wilmington firefighter/paramedic Jack Coates, center, was recognized by Mayor John Stanforth, right, with a certificate of commendation during Thursday's council meeting for his efforts in training city employees in HeartSafe CPR. He also thanked Wilmington's HR Director Jeanne Pope, left, for her work with the program.

Republican candidate for Clinton County Commissioner Mike McCarty made an appearance at the Wilmington Council meeting on Thursday.

Regional facility provides more, faster services

