WC hosting Black History Month program ‘Targets of the Riot’

WILMINGTON — A history professor from Oberlin College will present the annual Larry Gara History Lecture Thursday, Feb. 22 t 7 p.m. at the Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center.

Dr. Tamika Nunley, assistant professor of American history, will speak on “Targets of the Riot: Gender, Violence and Interracial Abolitionism in Antebellum Washington, D.C.”

The History Department sponsors the annual lecture series in honor of Dr. Larry Gara, emeritus professor of history.

Nunley received a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in U.S. history from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in African American studies from Columbia University and her Bachelor of Arts degree in black world studies and history at Miami University.

Nunley’s research and teaching interests include slavery, race, gender, 19th-century legal history, digital history and the American Civil War. Her work integrates primary research methodologies with digital platforms such as Omeka and Neatline.

As a digital humanist, Nunley is interested in the ways that technology can help both students and faculty answer research questions, develop new archives and disseminate knowledge using a variety of digital mediums.

The Woodrow Wilson and Mellon foundations have supported Nunley’s work and she has served on the boards of trustees with the President’s Commission on Slavery, the University of Virginia and Miami University, as well as the board of directors for Prince William County Historic Preservation Foundation.

