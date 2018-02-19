BPD: Area man charged after fighting officers, injuring one

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was charged with several crimes after police say he fought with officers, injuring one, in a house that contained “numerous items of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.”

According to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt, at around 1 a.m. Saturday the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office requested that Blanchester police respond to a domestic disturbance at 4291 Shawnee Trace Road in Marion Township. This residence is outside of the village limits, but the Sheriff’s Office had no deputies available to respond.

Blanchester police patrolmen Ian Courtney and Mike Keller answered the call.

“The officers found around a half-dozen people in the house, including Randall Baker, 37, of that address,” said Reinbolt. “Baker was yelling and screaming and objecting to the officers’ presence. Baker then charged at Ptl. Keller and a fight between the two officers and Baker ensued.

“The officers called for additional assistance. Baker was placed under arrest for misconduct at an emergency and resisting arrest. During the time it took the officers to gain control of Baker, three other individuals fled the home.”

Reinbolt added, “Baker alternated between crying, asking to see his mother, challenging the officers and asking the officers for leniency.

At this point a Trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Brown County Post arrived to lend his assistance. The individuals remaining in the home were interviewed and it was determined that no act of domestic violence had occurred, said Reinbolt. Shortly thereafter a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the scene.

“Officers endeavored to remove Baker from the home, and another struggle ensued as Baker resisted those efforts,” stated Reinbolt. “He was placed into a Blanchester police cruiser and transported to the Clinton County Jail. During transport he threatened several times to kill Ptl. Keller.

“After the incident was brought under control, Ptl. Keller noticed that his right hand was bruised and bleeding, injuries he sustained in the struggles with Baker. He was treated and released at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Baker is charged with misconduct at an emergency, aggravated menacing, and resisting arrest, said Reinbolt, who added that Baker “has an extensive criminal record.”

He will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Baker http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Randall-Baker.jpg Baker