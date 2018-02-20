WC music faculty member’s work to be performed in New York

Elizabeth Haskins’ composition “Forever Young” will be performed in Rochester, New York March 2-4 by Madrigalia, as part of the choral ensemble’s 2017-2018 Concert Series.

Commissioned and premiered by MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir in 2013, “Forever Young” is a five-part choral setting of a Teresa Schreiber Werth poem about breast cancer. In 2015 Werth produced the DVD, “I Am Forever Changed,” featuring a collage of voices, breast cancer survivors and comforting nature images using Haskins’ work as the music.

The Rochester based Madrigalia is in its 41st season of presenting “diverse repertoire spanning the centuries and exploring many styles.”

Haskins retired from full-time teaching at Wilmington College in 2017 after 39 years in the Music Department. Her compositions have been performed throughout the Midwest and eastern United States, and in Canada and Germany.

She currently directs the College’s Collegium Musicum and is music director at Wilmington First Christian Church.

Haskins http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_haskins.jpeg Haskins