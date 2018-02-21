Wilmington leadership 2018

The City of Wilmington elected leadership for 2018 includes, from left: front, Councilmembers Jonathan McKay, Kristi Fickert, Kelsey Swindler and Bill Liermann; and, back, Councilmember Tyler Williams, President of Council Mark McKay, Mayor John Stanforth, and council members Matt Purkey and Michael Allbright.
The City of Wilmington elected leadership for 2018 includes, from left: front, Councilmembers Jonathan McKay, Kristi Fickert, Kelsey Swindler and Bill Liermann; and, back, Councilmember Tyler Williams, President of Council Mark McKay, Mayor John Stanforth, and council members Matt Purkey and Michael Allbright.