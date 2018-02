CLINTON COUNTY — The Laurel Oaks Career Campus and East Clinton Middle/High Schools are currently on lockdown.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene at East Clinton.

It is believed that there is no immediate threat at the schools and that the lockdowns are precautionary.

We have a reporter on the scene at Laurel Oaks and will post information as it becomes available.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_Great-Oaks-logo1-2.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_EC-Letter.jpg