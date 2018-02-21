2018 Spring Clinton County Farmers Market begins March 3

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market returns for its 2018 spring season on Saturday, March 3 in the Municipal Building at 69 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington.

The Spring Market will meet inside the Municipal Building in the Moyer Community Room on the first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through May.

The Summer Market will begin June 2 on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets.

The 2018 Spring Market will feature familiar vendors as well as two new vendors adding to the variety of products available at the Market. Products offered will be seasonal produce, meats-beef and pork, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods and candy, herbs, handmade jewelry and other artisan crafts.

All products sold at the Market are locally home grown or homemade in Clinton County or an adjacent county.

To learn more about the market vendors and events during the Spring Market, please follow the website at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow them on Facebook.

The Farmers Market is still accepting applications for new vendors for the 2018 Spring and Summer Markets. For more information on how to become a vendor, please contact Kaity@clintoncountyfamersmarket.com.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_CC-Farm-Market-logo-1.jpg