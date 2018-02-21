WC Communication Arts owes much to Gurtzweiler

Editor’s Note: This is the second of seven stories that will appear daily in the News Journal on the members of the 2018 Class of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County.

Dorothy Gurtzweiler, an inductee of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2018, has done more than anyone else to forge a local academic program in Communications that has earned statewide recognition, while significantly impacting the careers of countless graduates.

And at the same time calling upon her considerable talents to serve the community at large.

Currently a Professor of Communications Arts at Wilmington College, Gurtzweiler has taught there continuously for 43 years, following her arrival in Wilmington in 1975. Prior to that, she began her graphic design career at WTOL Television Studio in Toledo, Ohio, having obtained a Master’s in Education from Bowling Green State University.

At Wilmington, she started teaching Photography within the field of Industrial Education. Over the years, however, she has conscientiously worked to transition existing photography and design classes into a full Communication Arts discipline.

As a result, she developed —“from scratch,” according to her nominator — one of the college’s most popular and successful areas of study, where students can concentrate on either Journalism and Public Relations or on Visual Communications Design.

As a skilled photographer and graphics designer, Gurtzweiler herself has produced exceptional video presentations for a number of local organizations, including Wilmington College (Marble Hall History Video and WC Oral History Video featuring past college employees) and the Clinton County Historical Society (History Video). She has designed logos for local companies and has created valuable training tools by recording practice emergencies with county fire departments, rescue squads, and other emergency agencies.

She has also videotaped shows by local schools, including the Clinton-Massie Armature Show and several performances of the Wilmington High School Marching Band (with background sets designed and produced by her). And she continues to take photographs for various Clinton County events.

As an experienced college instructor and academic counselor, Gurtzweiler takes a deeply personal interest in Communications students’ future careers, working to obtain internships for them with local television and radio stations, as well as other businesses.

Indeed, as testimony to the quality of their educational preparation — thanks in no small part to Gurtzweiler’s efforts — a great many have gone on to become highly successful professionals.

She has also served as counselor for the Psi Beta Omega sorority since 1980, pausing only a few years to raise her two children.

She was named Outstanding Greek Life and Greek Counselor of the year 2016-2017.

