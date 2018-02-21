Apply now for United Way of Clinton County funding

The 2018 Allocations Application is now available from the United Way of Clinton County.

This is a two-step process which starts with completing the application and returning by March 8 to the United Way Office. You will then be scheduled for a interview with the committee where you will get 15 minutes for a presentation and questions.

This is how the funds received from the Clinton County Community are invested each year.

You can call the office 937-383-4846 or via email aharrison@unitedwayclinton.org.

