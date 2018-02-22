Veterans support local nonprofits

Based on the membership of Wilmington Veterans Post 49’s desire to assist local charitable service organizations, a significant portion of a recent meeting was devoted to discussing several nonprofit groups and their respective contributions to the community. After much member input, five organizations were selected. At the Post’s regular meeting on Feb. 13, checks totaling $7,000 were presented to these local organizations. Shown from left are: Post Commander Greg Gray; Dan Mayo, Clinton County Homeless Shelter; Patty Settlemyre and Jodi Howard, Community Care Hospice; Eleanor Harris, Harvest of Gold; Adrienne Harris, Heather’s Hope; and First Vice Commander Richard James.

Vice Commander Richard James, right, makes the presentation to Clinton County Youth Council’s Eric Guindon.