Pork Pride 4-H elects its officers

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Feb. 18 with 29 in attendance. Madison Gilbert called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.

Jami Dailey led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Madison Gilbert led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Madison Gilbert had everyone introduce themselves and say how many years they have been in 4-H. Randy Pinkerton introduced the Advisors.

Election of Officers was then held and 2018 Officers are: President Madison Gilbert; Vice President Jami Dailey; Secretary Mikala Hatfield; and Treasurer Caleb Cox.

Caleb Cox gave the Treasurer’s Report. Mikala Hatfield read the Secretary’s Report. Mindy Pinkerton went over dates for weigh-in, hatch dates, showmanship, market shows, quality assurance, skill-a-thon, and camp dates.

Judy Hatfield handed out a sheet as to how to log onto the website, https://oh.4honline.com. If you were a member last year, your information is in there. Please make sure that your projects you are taking this year is correct. New members will need to add their child.

T-shirt ideas, fundraisers and community service ideas were gone over.

Madison Gilbert gave a demonstration on coccidiosis. Madison Bronner and Jami Dailey gave a demonstration on basketball. They all did a wonderful job on their presentation.

The next meeting will be March 4 at 6 p.m.at Cuba Friends Church with Chris Stewart leading the Pledge of Allegiance, John Stewart leading the 4-H Pledge, Madison Bronner family will provide the snacks, and Andrew Stewart will have a demonstration.

The meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m. The group enjoyed wonderful snacks that the Jami Dailey family brought!

