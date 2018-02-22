WPD reports: Thefts of shotgun, revolvers

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police responded to the 100 block of West Truesdell Street on a theft report at 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 17. A 50-year-old male resident told authorities three firearms were stolen, including a bolt-action single-shot .410 gauge shotgun, an 1862 .36 caliber revolver, and an 1858 .44 caliber revolver.

• At 10:23 a.m. on Feb. 18, a 65-year-old male reported someone broke into his garage at the 700 block of North Lincoln Street and stole a new air conditioner.

• At 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 13, police responded to a store at the 300 block of East Main Street on a shoplifting report. According to the report, $19.72 worth of miscellaneous food/beverages were stolen.

• Police responded to the intersection of West Locust and North Wood streets for an accident at 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 14. Police made contact a 39-year-old female from Mountain House, California who was in town on business. She advised she turned left out of a parking lot onto West Locust unaware that it was a one-way street. The driver struck a vehicle driving north on North Wood Street. The California driver was found to be at fault and was cited for operating a vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street.

• At 3:32 p.m. on Feb. 15, police responded to an auto repair shop on Progress Way in reference to the theft of a homemade trailer. According to the report, the 30-year-old male owner stated someone stole his trailer, which he last saw in November. The trailer was valued at $4,000. There are no suspects at this time and it is unknown exactly when the trailer was stolen.

• At 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, a store on Progress Way reported two computers systems stolen. The report lists the computers as Core i7 computers, valued at $2,518. The Spider Wrap security devices were also taken.

• At 8:51 a.m. on Feb. 16, a 61-year-old female requested extra patrol around her residence on Mapleridge Drive after someone egged her vehicle overnight.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• George Davidson III, 44, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Angela Cordy, 40, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Joshua Brannon, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

• William Coates, 49, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Tammie Coates, 48, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Monte Colwell, 61, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft.

• Matthew Murphy, 33, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly receiving stolen property and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Clifton Pringle II, 23, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged criminal damaging

• Daniel Michael, 51, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while the influence – testing between .08 and .17, driving while under the influence, and driving in marked lanes/continuous lines.

• Heather Stein, 27, of Blanchester, was charged with alleged criminal trespass and theft.

• Casey Hines, 38, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_WPD-Badge-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574