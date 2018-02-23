Skaggs, Vincent highlight local bluegrass fest

WILMINGTON – The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival presented by Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips is bringing award-winning bluegrass artists to the Roberts Convention Centre Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24.

After seven nominations, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage took home a 2018 Grammy Award in the Best Bluegrass Album category for “All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [LIVE].” Vincent will take the stage on Friday.

Saturday’s show will be highlighted with a performance by the legendary Ricky Skaggs. With a career spanning over 50 years, Ricky Skaggs, along with his band Kentucky Thunder, has 15 Grammy wins.

“It’s always thrilling to present a great lineup at our festivals,” said event producer Joe Mullins. “This spring will be the first time we’ve featured Grand Ole Opry star Ricky Skaggs. As one of the most respected artists in bluegrass, country, and gospel music, Ricky always takes an event to the highest level. And the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, is back by popular demand. She will host an all-star jam Friday night as well with all the super talented ladies on our show Friday. You won’t want to miss a minute of either day!”

With IBMA wins for Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year, festival host band Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have produced chart-topping hit after hit.

The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is a biannual acoustic music event that occurs each March and November. This event is an excellent family-friendly entertainment value.

In addition to two full days of top talent, there will be a Jam Session Central area for pickers and everyone will have an opportunity enter to win door prizes. An instrument check, food, and vendors offer value-added extras to all attendees in a smoke- and alcohol-free environment.

Guests will enjoy shopping for everything from instruments and musicians accessories to jewelry.

Advance ticket sales are available through March 17; general admission passes are $35 for one day or $65 for two days. Ticket sales resume at the door during the festival at 10 a.m. daily for $5 more. General admission seating for children 16 and under is free with an adult ticket purchase.

Tickets are available now at www.somusicfest.com or by calling the box office at 937-372-5804.

Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers are again the hosts of this event. Rhonda Vincent returns to the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival on Friday, March 23. Ricky Skaggs takes the stage Saturday, March 24 at the twice-yearly bluegrass event at the Roberts Centre.