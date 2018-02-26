Fun, funds for fur-ever Fidos, felines

WILMINGTON — A large crowd of more than 200 area residents braved the rain on Saturday evening to attend the Reverse Raffle and Dinner benefit for the Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS) hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles (F.O.E.).

The event provided a wonderful evening to see old friends and meet new ones – all to support the animals. Attendees enjoyed and appreciated the tasty meal and wonderful desserts.

Animal lovers had the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle and purchase chances to win gift items donated for the event. Music was furnished by Who’s Ya Daddy.

Kathy Collins coordinated the benefit with the assistance of the F.O.E. officers, Auxiliary and F.O.E. members, WAHS volunteers and friends.

Many were involved in putting on the successful event to support WAHS and a thank you is extended to all.

Area merchants and individuals generously donated items to the event. WAHS is grateful and thanks the following donors: Aaron’s, Armstrong family, Athena’s, Auto Zone, Best Breed, Bill Marine Ford, Bob Evans, Buckley Brothers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Candles by Jackie, Clippership Ltd., Cool J’s Salon, Clinton Animal Care Center, Cutting Room Salon, D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, Damon’s, Fiesta Vera Cruz, Fraze, Get Fit, Gress Family, Haley family, Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn at Roberts Centre, Jen’s Uptown Deli, Johnson family, Keys for Healing, LLC., Kibler Lumber, Lebanon Animal Hospital, Lowe’s, Mac D’s Pub, Mangan family, Melting Pot, Morrow family, Nike, Orchard Veterinary Care, Osborn Family, Osborn Farms Trucking, Osborne Family, PBS Animal Health, Pup Pies, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Rome Jewelers, Royal Z Lanes, Sam’s Meats, Shoe Sensations, The Shoppes at Old Mill, South Street Wine Cellar, Superior Flooring, Thomas family, White family and Uptown Printing.

The Wilmington Area Humane Society at 5312 US 68 North, Wilmington, operates an all-volunteer run shelter housing adoptable cats and dogs. Before adoption, the animals are checked by a veterinarian, vaccinated and spayed or neutered before adoption (unless they are too young), ensuring that they will not add to the homeless pet crisis.

As a no-kill facility, the residents remain in WAHS care until they find a forever home, however long it will take.

WAHS is a non-profit whose mission is to promote the welfare of dogs and cats in Clinton County, provide programs to area residents and to nurture the human/animal bond. It is a Best Friends Network partner sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society.

To learn more about WAHS and its programs or to volunteer, please visit www.adoptapet.com/wahs, call the toll free pager at 1-877-802-1633 or email wahspets@yahoo.com.