Ohio attorney general sues drug distributors to curb opioids

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general has filed a new lawsuit aimed at curbing the state’s deadly addictions epidemic, this time targeting companies that distribute drugs.

The lawsuit in Madison County court names four major drug distributors including Ohio-based Cardinal Health.

The lawsuit alleges the companies ignored a duty to ensure their drugs weren’t being diverted for improper use. The lawsuit by Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine is similar to several around the country.

DeWine, a candidate for governor, sued drugmakers in Ross County last year.

Drug companies have said in response to such lawsuits they are committed to fighting opioid abuse but have questioned the value of litigation.

A federal judge in Cleveland is trying to hammer out a national settlement with drugmakers and drug distributors.