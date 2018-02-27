EC musical goes ‘Into the Woods’ at Murphy

The 2018 East Clinton High School musical production of “Into The Woods” will come to the Murphy Theatre Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3.

This Stephen Sondheim musical takes audiences to a world of fairy tales. Classic characters such as Cinderella (Ariona Fair), Little Red Riding Hood (Lydia Denney), and Jack (Hayley Harrington) journey into the woods as do the Baker (Ethan Reedy) and his wife (Emily Tong) all to help their deepest wishes come true.

Come join this year’s cast to see these great Moments in the Woods and whether they will find happiness or “Agony.”

The show also features notable performances by The Wolf (Josh Howard), The Witch (Faith Fetters), and the Princes (Ethan and Clayton Harrington).

Don’t let these “Last Midnights” slip away before getting your tickets. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available in the East Clinton High School office or on the East Clinton High School website.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_EC-Letter-2.jpg